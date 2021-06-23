Ask the Expert
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city

By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri receives the key to Baton Rouge from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

The presentation happened on Wednesday, June 23.

According to Broome she presented Mainieri with the key for his service to the Baton Rouge community.

“This afternoon I had the pleasure of presenting Coach Paul Mainieri with a key to the city for his many years of service to the Baton Rouge community, leading the LSU Tigers Baseball Team. Thank you coach! We wish you a happy retirement,” said mayor Broome.

Mainieri was the head LSU baseball coach for 15 seasons.

