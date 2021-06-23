Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri receives the key to Baton Rouge from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

The presentation happened on Wednesday, June 23.

This afternoon I had the pleasure of presenting Coach Paul Mainieri with a key to the city for his many years of service to the Baton Rouge community, leading the LSU Tigers Baseball Team. Thank you coach! We wish you a happy retirement! pic.twitter.com/srEwagbTPl — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) June 23, 2021

According to Broome she presented Mainieri with the key for his service to the Baton Rouge community.

Mainieri was the head LSU baseball coach for 15 seasons.

