Mainly dry to start, rains expected later in the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains will be a little less widespread over the next several days, but there are still no signs of any significantly drier weather in our forecast. A little more sunshine and a little less rainfall should allow our typical summer heat to return, with highs generally topping out near or a little above 90°.

Today starts out mainly dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms should begin to pop south of I-10 by mid to late morning and gradually build inland into the afternoon. Rain chances are set at 50% for Wednesday, with highs expected to top out in the low 90s.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, June 23. (WAFB)

Little change is expected in the pattern through at least Saturday, with daily rain chances running 40% to 50% and highs topping out in the 90°-91° range for most. As always the case in the summer months, locally heavy downpours will be possible, but rain amounts are expected to be manageable for most.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, June 23. (WAFB)

Rain chances will once again climb higher beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. It looks as though we may see at least a couple of surges of tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in another run of elevated rain chances. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall appears to be a good bet over the next 7 days, with locally higher amounts possible.

Available moisture euro. (WAFB)

NHC outlook for Wednesday, June 23. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles, but development chances are only listed at 10% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook.

