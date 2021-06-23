LSU mens basketball to travel to TCU for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Ask the Expert
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference, Big 12, and ESPN have announced the LSU Tigers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on TCU.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus

The Tigers and the Horned Frogs have played four times. The last meeting came in Baton Rouge in November 1986 with TCU winning, 83-74. LSU won the three previous meetings at TCU in 1947 (52-46) and 1960 (68-62) and in Baton Rouge in 1961 (83-58).

LSU lost at home last year in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 76-71, to No. 10 Texas Tech. LSU is 2-3 in five Challenge appearances.

Here are the complete matchups for this year’s Challenge:

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

The 2021 Challenge was won by the Southeastern Conference, 5-4. The teams tied in 2020, 5-5. The SEC has tied or won in four-of-the-last-five years in the event.

