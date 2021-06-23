LSU mens basketball to travel to TCU for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference, Big 12, and ESPN have announced the LSU Tigers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on TCU.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus
The Tigers and the Horned Frogs have played four times. The last meeting came in Baton Rouge in November 1986 with TCU winning, 83-74. LSU won the three previous meetings at TCU in 1947 (52-46) and 1960 (68-62) and in Baton Rouge in 1961 (83-58).
LSU lost at home last year in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 76-71, to No. 10 Texas Tech. LSU is 2-3 in five Challenge appearances.
Here are the complete matchups for this year’s Challenge:
Baylor at Alabama
West Virginia at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
Kentucky at Kansas
LSU at TCU
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
Missouri at Iowa State
Tennessee at Texas
The 2021 Challenge was won by the Southeastern Conference, 5-4. The teams tied in 2020, 5-5. The SEC has tied or won in four-of-the-last-five years in the event.
