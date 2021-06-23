Ask the Expert
LDWF gives update on new lifetime license structure

The new lifetime licenses will streamline and consolidate the old lifetime license structure and will include recreational hunting, fishing, and gear privileges, and the new licenses will go on sale June 1, 2022, according to the LDWF.(Source: LDWF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they have received a large volume of calls regarding the future of their lifetime licenses in the wake of the recent legislative session.

Act 356-HB 691, recently signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, does not eliminate all lifetime licenses from the agency, according to the LDWF.

The LDWF says it instead will consolidate lifetime licenses into three types:

  • Resident (including youth 17 and under) – $500
  • Resident Lifetime Senior (65 and older) – $100
  • Non-Resident Lifetime – $4,000

The new lifetime licenses will streamline and consolidate the old lifetime license structure and will include recreational hunting, fishing, and gear privileges, and the new licenses will go on sale June 1, 2022, according to the LDWF.

The current individual lifetime licenses (e.g. Resident Lifetime Fishing Only [$300] and Resident Lifetime Hunting Only [$300]) that are available through the current license structure will no longer be offered after May 31, 2022.

All current lifetime license holders will keep their existing privileges and they will not be converted into one of the new licenses, according to the LDWF.

For more on the new license structures for hunters, anglers and commercial fishermen, click HERE.

