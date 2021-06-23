EBR Parish officials to meet on proposed moratoriums

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People living in East Baton Rouge Parish will be paying attention to talks about flooding issues and what’s being done to prevent more problems.

The EBR metro council will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. Leaders will have conversations about proposed moratoriums.

Some residents want to pause construction on new projects so leaders can really focus on flood prevention in neighborhoods that consistently experience these issues.

Several other parishes have approved similar plans.

