Wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers, diesel spill closes Spillway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214.

Louisiana State Police say multiple 18-wheelers were involved and a diesel spill was reported.

Driving from Laplace to the city, avoid I-10 Eastbound of the B.C. Spillway, use Airline https://t.co/6sQHt0VEKg — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) June 22, 2021

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy. 51 in LaPlace.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy 51 in Laplace. pic.twitter.com/ph4UucJ04b — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) June 22, 2021

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

