Wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers, diesel spill closes Spillway
Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway Tuesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214.
Louisiana State Police say multiple 18-wheelers were involved and a diesel spill was reported.
Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy. 51 in LaPlace.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
