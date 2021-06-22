Ask the Expert
Summer Vegetable Frittata

By Chef John Folse
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A frittata is like a quiche without the crust or an omelet without the hassle. This recipe combines a variety of seasonal vegetables that can be found in your garden or at the grocery store. This dish is an easy, healthy meal all in one skillet.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup diced zucchini

1 cup diced potatoes, cooked completely

½ cup halved grape tomatoes

2 tbsps sliced black olives

6 eggs

salt and black pepper to taste

¼ tsp chopped fresh basil

pinch cayenne pepper

2 tbsps olive oil

½ cup minced onions

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 Creole tomato, sliced

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs with salt, pepper, basil and cayenne. Set aside. In a non-stick frying pan with an ovenproof handle, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté until vegetables are just tender but not browned. Add zucchini and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Stir in potatoes and cook until heated thoroughly. Add grape tomatoes and black olives, stirring until combined, then turn off the heat. Pour beaten eggs over the vegetables and arrange sliced tomatoes on top of the mixture. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the surface of the frittata. Bake in oven 10–15 minutes or until the center of the frittata is completely firm and the cheese has slightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes. Transfer frittata from the pan onto a cutting board. Cut into wedges and serve.

