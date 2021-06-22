Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Week six of Sportsline Summer Camp, highlighting all of the high school football teams in the viewing area, began with a visit with the Redhawks of Central Private.

Veteran head coach Robbie Mahfouz is entering his fourth year with the program after losing all of his skilled players on offense, except for quarterback Nash Tamplet.

Tamplet and Redhawks recently worked at Zachary High School in 7-on-7 action. They are now entering their third season in the LHSAA after transitioning over from the Mississippi Association of Private Schools.

The players admit the new competition has been tough but they are perhaps ready to fight back in the trenches this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River

Latest News

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks - Part 1
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe.
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Here is more reaction to Catholic High having titles revoked due to recruiting violations.
More reaction to the Catholic High recruiting scandal