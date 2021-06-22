SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Week six of Sportsline Summer Camp, highlighting all of the high school football teams in the viewing area, began with a visit with the Redhawks of Central Private.

Veteran head coach Robbie Mahfouz is entering his fourth year with the program after losing all of his skilled players on offense, except for quarterback Nash Tamplet.

Tamplet and Redhawks recently worked at Zachary High School in 7-on-7 action. They are now entering their third season in the LHSAA after transitioning over from the Mississippi Association of Private Schools.

The players admit the new competition has been tough but they are perhaps ready to fight back in the trenches this season.

