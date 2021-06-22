Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU’s Josh LeBlanc enters Transfer Portal

Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at...
Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Rebecca Warren | Rebecca Warren)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Josh LeBlanc has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Matt Zenitz.

LeBlanc is a Baton Rouge native and played at nearby Madison Prep Academy. He transferred to the Tigers in the spring of 2020 after spending two seasons at Georgetown.

Last season for the Tigers, LeBlanc averaged 3.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7% from the floor in 25 games.

Prior to LSU, LeBlanc played in 39 games at Georgetown 22 starts, averaging 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

He started 22 of 33 games in 2018-19 and was named to the Big East All-Freshman team after averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

