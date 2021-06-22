Rainy pattern remains for today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our rainy pattern remains in place today as a cold front meanders around the area. Additional showers and thunderstorms can be expected, with rain chances running 70%.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 22. (WAFB)

While rain amounts will be manageable for most, any heavier storms will be capable of producing localized flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 p.m. this evening for areas southeast of Baton Rouge where the heaviest rains have fallen over the last couple of days. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Flash flood watch until Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. (WAFB)

The front will begin to retreat to the north on Wednesday, resulting in a slight reduction in rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected daily from Wednesday into the weekend, with rain chances on the order of 40% to 50% during that stretch. A little more sunshine will mean a return of highs to near-normal levels, topping out near or a little above 90° each day.

10 day forecast for Tuesday, June 22. (WAFB)

There’s no sign of any significantly drier weather in our 10-day forecast and in fact, rain chances may climb a bit higher once again by early next week. Guidance suggests an additional 1″ to 2″ of rainfall can be expected into the early part of next week, with locally higher totals just about a certainty.

In the tropics, the final advisory was written on Claudette as of 10 p.m. Monday as it weakened into a trough of low pressure over the western Atlantic.

NHC outlook for Tuesday, June 22. (WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands as of early Tuesday. That wave is given a 30% chance of development, but conditions are expected to become more hostile by later in the week and it appears unlikely that anything major will come of the disturbance.

