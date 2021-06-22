Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Prosecutors say no plea offer for Dennis Perkins

Prosecutors say no plea deal for Dennis Perkins
Prosecutors say no plea deal for Dennis Perkins(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors have said no to a plea offer that would have avoided a trial for former Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins.

Perkins, through his attorney, presented the offer to prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

“Our prosecutors rejected their plea offer,” said AG’s spokesman Cory Dennis. “We have made no plea offer. We look forward to trial.”

With the offer now rejected, the combined trial for Perkins and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, is still scheduled to start next month.

The couple is accused of a multitude of charges including rape, producing child pornography and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Dennis, a former Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dennis Perkins is represented by defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau.

Ambeau asked the court to separate the trials after learning that Cynthia Perkins planned to point the finger at her husband and claim that he put her up to all. That request was denied.

Prosecutors from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office pushed for a combined trial. Prosecutors said having just one trial would save witnesses, some of whom are minors, from having to publicly tell their stories twice. And, it would save time and money for the court system.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Guerilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish was forced to shut down due to cease and desist...
Livingston Parish business forced to shut down due to cease and desist letter, 2 years after opening

Latest News

LSU has announced that students and staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for...
LSU offers vaccination incentives for students and staff
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed SB 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during...
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams
Two of the bills Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law on Tuesday, June 22, were sports betting...
Gov. signs sports betting, medical marijuana bills
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
BRPD chief set to attend White House meeting on crime prevention