Pointe Coupee Parish Council will vote on 6-month halt on any new development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Pointe Coupee Parish continues to see its population grow, members of the parish council are worried that without any proper zoning maps they could potentially run into some problems.

“It’s something they’ve worked hard on and they’re kind of on the finish line of implementing zoning”, said Parish President Major Thibaut.

The parish has never had anything set in place to divide the parish properly, and pretty much every council member considers what they have now to be far outdated.

“Before any new major development like a RV park, like a subdivision for that matter they want to get that adopted and kinda wipe the slate clean”, said Thibaut.

In their last meeting the council decided to put a halt on any new major subdivisions being developed until the zoning plan is finalized. The parish also realized they don’t have any regulations for its RV parks on the books.

“So, I guess it was brought to someone’s attention that hey yall are putting a temporary stop on major development until the zoning map is voted on and that’s smart but what about RV parks? So that’s why they decided to put this on the agenda”, said Thibaut.

So essentially the idea behind all of this is to give the parish council enough time to update its rules and regulations when it comes to RV parks and subdivisions to avoid any potential kind of makeshift eye sore for the parish.

The zoning board has already approved the maps the parish has developed, now all that needs to happen is a vote on whether or not to implement it which is expected to happen at the end of July.

“If they’re gonna try and take that huge step that was tried 10 years ago in this parish and failed that it makes sense to just start on a clean slate”, said Thibaut.

