One injured in shooting Greenwell Springs Road
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near the library in the 1100 block.
Officials state that one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital.
If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
Details are limited at this time, we will update this story once we have more information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.