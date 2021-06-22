One injured in shooting Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near the library in the 1100 block.

Officials state that one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Details are limited at this time, we will update this story once we have more information.

