Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

New hospital to provide inpatient mental health treatment

Oceans Behavioral Hospital.
Oceans Behavioral Hospital.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oceans Healthcare has opened a new behavioral health hospital. Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge is Oceans’ third location that expands access to behavioral health services.

It’s located at 7855 Howell Boulevard in north Baton Rouge.

The new 40-bed hospital will provide treatment for mature adults who are managing challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness.

The facility will provide inpatient care, including individual and group therapies, medication management, mental health education and treatment for co-occurring health issues, under the supervision of board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists. Patients will also have access to Oceans’ intensive outpatient program.

This comes with rising rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on mental health and many seniors have been disproportionately affected. Louisiana ranks among the top five states in the nation with the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, and more than 44% of Louisiana adults with a serious mental illness did not receive treatment in the past year.

The opening of a new hospital campus brings Oceans Baton Rouge’s total bed count to 60.

The Oceans network also includes Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge South, located at 11135 Florida Boulevard, and an intensive outpatient program that will relocate to the flagship campus in the coming months.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Baton Rouge Police Department
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Plank Road

Latest News

Louisianans who got the COVID-19 vaccine can now register for a chance to win a million dollars.
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Starting in July, most parents will start seeing a few extra hundred bucks in their bank...
Child Tax Credit set to take effect in July
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in...
Unvaccinated Bills WR Cole Beasley would rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules