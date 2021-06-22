New hospital to provide inpatient mental health treatment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oceans Healthcare has opened a new behavioral health hospital. Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge is Oceans’ third location that expands access to behavioral health services.

It’s located at 7855 Howell Boulevard in north Baton Rouge.

The new 40-bed hospital will provide treatment for mature adults who are managing challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness.

The facility will provide inpatient care, including individual and group therapies, medication management, mental health education and treatment for co-occurring health issues, under the supervision of board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists. Patients will also have access to Oceans’ intensive outpatient program.

This comes with rising rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on mental health and many seniors have been disproportionately affected. Louisiana ranks among the top five states in the nation with the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, and more than 44% of Louisiana adults with a serious mental illness did not receive treatment in the past year.

The opening of a new hospital campus brings Oceans Baton Rouge’s total bed count to 60.

The Oceans network also includes Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge South, located at 11135 Florida Boulevard, and an intensive outpatient program that will relocate to the flagship campus in the coming months.

