Master P wants Pelicans coaching job

Rapper Master P watches from a court side seat during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Rapper Master P watches from a court side seat during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Following the firing of Stan Van Gundy, Master P looks to be the next coach for the Pelicans.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to TMZ Sports, New Orleans native rapper Master P wants to be the next coach for the Pelicans. After the Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy, there were reports about the Zion family not being happy with the decision.

“I think it’s time,” P said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “They gotta do something different.”

Percy has basketball experience. Back in the 90s, he played preseason ball with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. He has also gained experience at the AAU level after previously coaching the San Antonio Spurs.

“I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they’ll be the next future big-time pro athletes.”

Master P is very confident that he can turn the team around after the Pelicans finished with a 31-41 record this past season. Hopefully, this change in coaching will make the Zion family and fans say, “Uhhhh.”

