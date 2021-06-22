Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU offers vaccination incentives for students and staff

LSU offering incentives for students and staff that get vaccinated
LSU offering incentives for students and staff that get vaccinated(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced that students and staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for weekly drawings.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 22 from the university.

To be eligible for the drawings students and staff need to receive at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first drawing will be on Wednesday, June 23.

Weekly prizes include, Apple products, LSU gear, and other incentives.

For additional information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Guerilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish was forced to shut down due to cease and desist...
Livingston Parish business forced to shut down due to cease and desist letter, 2 years after opening

Latest News

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Many turned out for the 2019 Kenilworth Independence Day Parade.
Kenilworth Independence Day Parade returns for 2021