Kenilworth Independence Day Parade returns for 2021

Many turned out for the 2019 Kenilworth Independence Day Parade.
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Kenilworth Civic Association announced on Tuesday, June 22, the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade will return this year.

49th Annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

  • Saturday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m.
  • The route will begin and end at Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive
  • Theme - America: Forever Resilient
  • Grand Marshal - Matt Moscona, host of After Further Review on 1045 ESPN
  • Resident of the Year - Baton Rouge Fire Department at the Menlo Drive Station

CLICK HERE for more information

