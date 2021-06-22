Kenilworth Independence Day Parade returns for 2021
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Kenilworth Civic Association announced on Tuesday, June 22, the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade will return this year.
49th Annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade
- Saturday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m.
- The route will begin and end at Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive
- Theme - America: Forever Resilient
- Grand Marshal - Matt Moscona, host of After Further Review on 1045 ESPN
- Resident of the Year - Baton Rouge Fire Department at the Menlo Drive Station
CLICK HERE for more information
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.