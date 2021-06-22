Kenilworth Independence Day Parade returns for 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Kenilworth Civic Association announced on Tuesday, June 22, the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade will return this year.

49th Annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

Saturday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m.

The route will begin and end at Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive

Theme - America: Forever Resilient

Grand Marshal - Matt Moscona, host of After Further Review on 1045 ESPN

Resident of the Year - Baton Rouge Fire Department at the Menlo Drive Station

