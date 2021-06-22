Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys

By CNN Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - New videos released by the Department of Justice show what members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol insurrection.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

One video shows a group of his co-defendants as they prepared to enter the building. Another video shows Donohoe and another suspect with police riot shields and another one captured what prosecutors say is the key moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

In one piece of footage, prosecutors say Donohoe is seen wearing a red and white bandana, looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the Capitol’s stairwell.

The North Carolina man is not accused of entering the building, but he is facing conspiracy and other charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
Guerilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish was forced to shut down due to cease and desist...
Livingston Parish business forced to shut down due to cease and desist letter, 2 years after opening
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases videos showing Proud Boys during the Capitol riots
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay