Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed Senate Bill 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, which would prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and post secondary schools.

Edwards took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 22 and released the following statement:

Gov. Edwards' statement on his veto of Senate Bill 156, which sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/i8UPo5sko4 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 22, 2021

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, another reason he used his veto power in this case is the NCAA would likely not allow the 2022 Final Four to be played in New Orleans if the bill became a law.

