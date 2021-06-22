Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams(Source: WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed Senate Bill 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, which would prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and post secondary schools.

RELATED LINK:

Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22

Edwards took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 22 and released the following statement:

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, another reason he used his veto power in this case is the NCAA would likely not allow the 2022 Final Four to be played in New Orleans if the bill became a law.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Guerilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish was forced to shut down due to cease and desist...
Livingston Parish business forced to shut down due to cease and desist letter, 2 years after opening

Latest News

LSU offering incentives for students and staff that get vaccinated
LSU offers vaccination incentives for students and staff
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Many turned out for the 2019 Kenilworth Independence Day Parade.
Kenilworth Independence Day Parade returns for 2021