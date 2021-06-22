Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.(Michigan State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A dad in Michigan witnessed a traffic accident in his rearview mirror that killed two of his daughters on Father’s Day.

According to Michigan State Police, a 21-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Montego south on I-75 in Bagley Township around 2:30 p.m.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, she crossed the median and hit a Toyota Prius head-on.

Kaele Lynn Polzin, 22, and Sara Summerlyn Polzin, 16, passengers in the Prius, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The father of the Polzin sisters was driving in a separate vehicle in front of them and saw the accident happen. He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.

Police said a 22-year-old woman from Rochester, who was driving the Prius, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the Montego was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“No one is to blame. This was an accident. A huge unpreventable tragedy,” the Polzin sisters’ mother wrote in a message on GoFundMe. “A split second took away two of my babies. Please don’t compound my pain with anger and lies.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Baton Rouge Police Department
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Plank Road

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at...
REPORT: LSU’s Josh LeBlanc enters Transfer Portal
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times