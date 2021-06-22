Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
Baton Rouge Police Department
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Plank Road

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at...
REPORT: LSU’s Josh LeBlanc enters Transfer Portal
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times