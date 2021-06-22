Ask the Expert
BRPD chief set to attend White House meeting on crime prevention

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will be one of the attendees for a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on reducing gun violence and violent crime on Wednesday, June 23, a White House spokesman confirmed.

Paul and other officials from around the country will meet with Biden and US Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss ways the current administration is working to keep cities and neighborhoods safe.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

