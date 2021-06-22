Balloon release held for victim in double homicide outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A balloon release was held Monday, June 21, to honor one of the victims of a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20, died after a shooting broke out in a parking lot near Capital Park Bar & Grill on Florida Boulevard early Saturday morning, June 19.

Walton’s mom says she hasn’t come to grips that her son is gone.

“It’s like, he’s still here,” said Kiston Walton.

Police say there was an argument between unidentified individuals as a group of partygoers began to leave a concert at a venue nearby.

During the argument, multiple people began shooting, authorities say. A total of six victims were shot.

The East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Office confirmed Monday they suspended the license for Capital Park Bar & Grill pending further investigation.

“I actually was asleep, and I got a call that he was shot. I jumped out my sleep and ran to the hospital,” said Walton.

A nearby business manager says violent crime has always been a problem in the area. He says another deadly shooting happened near that same spot back in 2019.

“It wasn’t a shock. It’s really, this kind of thing happens around here,” said Clay Davison, manager of LA Boilers Seafood.

People who live nearby say the neighborhood is typically quiet, but they avoid going out at night because of situations just like Saturday’s shooting.

“Bullets don’t have a name on it, so I could’ve been out there, anybody could’ve been out there,” said Kadarius Williams.

Walton is asking for anybody who may know what happened to speak out, so her and her family can begin to heal.

“If that was your family, you’d want somebody to come forward. Just come forward, and just be honest,” said Walton.

The four other people who were shot are expected to recover.

If you have any information to help police, you can call Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.

