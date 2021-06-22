Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

150 Amazon packages delivered to woman’s house by mistake

By CNN Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do you do when you’re swamped with Amazon packages that you were not supposed to receive in the first place?

A woman in New York faced that conundrum after more than 150 boxes of children’s mask brackets that were supposed to be delivered somewhere else showed up at her door.

Jillian Cannan says the first packages arrived earlier this month and they kept coming day after day.

Amazon initially couldn’t figure out what went wrong and told Cannan keep the packages, so she decided to put those brackets to good use.

Cannan owns a creative studio and her business partner is helping her turn some of the brackets into mask kits for the patients at a local children’s hospital.

Cannan is hoping to start putting the kits together this week after she figures out how many will be needed.

Amazon will donate additional supplies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic High has 4 titles revoked amid LHSAA probe
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
Guerilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish was forced to shut down due to cease and desist...
Livingston Parish business forced to shut down due to cease and desist letter, 2 years after opening
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases videos showing Proud Boys during the Capitol riots
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay