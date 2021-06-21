Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Amazon Prime Day kicks off, along with competitors’ own rival sales

By Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s some good advice from Rather-be-shopping.com Consumer Insider Kyle James: only buy an item that you would buy regardless of Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Don’t just buy something because it’s discounted.

Consider the company hosting the sale. You can expect all of Amazon’s devices and products to go on sale, like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and more.

According to James, the company is also pushing its own brand, so look for deals on the in-house “Amazon Basics” brand if you’re looking for any particular product.

Smart TVs will be between 30 to 50 percent off.

Look for deals on smart speakers, thermostats, and robotic vacuums, too.

James shared some of the early deals to keep an eye out for like $70 off a Toshiba 32-inch smart HD Fire TV. It’s originally $129.99. Another deal is $100 off the 43-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV. It’s normally about $220.

Here’s something else to consider - Retailmenot.com reports other retailers are also offering sales to go up against Prime Day.

Walmart is offering “Deals for Days.” The three-day sale launched one day before the Prime Day sale. According to CBS News, you can get Apple’s Airpods Pro earbuds at Walmart on sale for $22 less than at other major retailers.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Best Buy are also offering their own sales during this Prime Day period, so double check before you buy.

It’s important to do a price comparison to see where you can save the most money.

Camelcamelcamel.com is a great website to compare prices on a specific product.

