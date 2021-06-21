Rainy pattern to start the new week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rainy forecast once again greets us as we begin this final full week of June. Rain chances will be highest over the next couple of days, but each day of our extended outlook features at least scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today looks as though we’ll see off-and-on showers and thunderstorms compliments of abundant Gulf moisture and no real limiting factors to keep the rains from developing. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely begin developing by mid to late morning and continue into the afternoon.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 21. (WAFB)

Highs will top out a bit below normal, in the mid to upper 80s, thanks to the clouds and rains. Locally heavy rainfall could also be an issue and NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for most of our area, with a level 1/4 (marginal) risk near and north of the state line.

Flood risk for WAFB viewing area through Tuesday, June 22. (WAFB)

It’s more of the same into Tuesday as a cool front approaches from the north before putting on the brakes. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will impact the area through the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again, locally heavy rainfall could be an issue.

10 day forecasts as of Monday, June 21. (WAFB)

Model rain forecasts through Wednesday, June 23. (WAFB)

The remainder of our extended forecast doesn’t look quite as wet, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area on a daily basis. Rain chances will run 40%-50% each day from Wednesday into the early part of next week, with temperatures pretty close to normal.

