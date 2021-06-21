Ask the Expert
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Monet Drive

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monet Drive on Sunday, June 20.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Monet Dr. when officers arrived on scene they found a male victim who suffered fatal injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

