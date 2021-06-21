Ask the Expert
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Plank Road

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one and left others injured on Plank Road.

According to officials, the crash occurred Sunday, June 20 around 8:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Plank Rd. The crash involved a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner, and a 2020 Nissan Murano.

The at-scene investigation revealed that the Nissan and Toyota were traveling southbound on Plank Road, and the Volkswagen was traveling northbound on Plank Road.

Investigators believe that the driver of the Volkswagen, Audrey Johnson, 76, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the Toyota. After the initial impact, the Volkswagen then struck the Nissan.

Johnson succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not transported at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe that impairment is suspected in this crash. Investigation remains ongoing.

