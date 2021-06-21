Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco signs contract extension

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - After reports stated Mike Bianco interviewed for LSU’s head coaching job, just 24 hours later, the Ole Miss head coach signed a contract extension.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” said Bianco. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

The Rebels finished the season 45-22 and were one game away from advancing to the College World Series.

Vice-Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter says Bianco is the Rebels head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, he expects the team to reach new heights.

“We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Multiple Organizations wait outside to welcome those a step closer to freedom.
Local nonprofit bails three men out of jail on Juneteenth, just in time for Father’s Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 20
Wet weather pattern on the way
According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at...
26-year-old woman dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifies for Tokyo
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain
REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year