Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU announces merit raises for eligible faculty and staff

Some faculty and staff members at LSU will soon receive 3% merit raises.
Some faculty and staff members at LSU will soon receive 3% merit raises.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU interim president Tom Galligan sent out a letter to faculty and staff on Monday, June 21, announcing the university will provide a 3% merit raise to each department.

He said the raises will be available effective July 1 for fiscal year and professional hourly employees. Those paid on an academic year basis will see their raises kick in on August 15.

Read Galligan’s full letter below:

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As I prepare to return to the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, I am incredibly happy that one of my last messages to you is to announce that LSU will provide a 3% merit raise pool to each department. Raises were my number one priority during the legislative session and thanks to the support of the Governor, the Legislature, and a host of too many others to name, our goal is now a reality.

The 3% merit raise pool will be available for eligible unclassified faculty and staff, and your leadership teams will receive the details of the merit raise process later today. The effective date of the pay raise will be July 1 for fiscal year and professional hourly employees and August 15 for employees paid on an academic year basis. Classified employees will be given a Market Pay Adjustment effective July 15, in accordance with the Department of State Civil Service guidelines.

My hope is that pay raises will become an annual occurrence because you deserve it. Our fantastic faculty and staff are what make our university great. You produce research, scholarship, and creative work that define LSU’s academic reputation, and you provide our students a wonderful experience through your teaching, hard work, and support.

I speak for the LSU Board of Supervisors and the entire university administration when I say thank you for your continued devotion to LSU and our students. We appreciate you and we wish you the very best as we enter the new fiscal year and continue to plan for our fall semester.

Sincerely,

Thomas C. Galligan, Jr. - LSU President and Professor of Law

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Multiple Organizations wait outside to welcome those a step closer to freedom.
Local nonprofit bails three men out of jail on Juneteenth, just in time for Father’s Day
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 20
Wet weather pattern on the way

Latest News

LSU Board of Supervisors votes to urge La. health leaders to mandate COVID-19 vaccines at public colleges
Flags, small pennants and other items representing select HBCUs from throughout the U.S. will...
Southern University to ‘travel’ on Boeing spacecraft in NASA mission
Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year
Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year
(Source: WAFB)
Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year