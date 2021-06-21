Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man dies while tubing on Amite River, LPSO confirms

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a man died while tubing on the Amite River on Saturday, June 19.

Deputies identified the victim as Keith Hilliard, 53, of Baton Rouge.

“Dispatchers were told a male tuber went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Witnesses told deputies the male dropped an item & hopped off the tube into the water in an attempt to retrieve it. He did not resurface. The male was later located. All attempts to revive him failed.”

Investigators added the exact cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. However, they added alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Multiple Organizations wait outside to welcome those a step closer to freedom.
Local nonprofit bails three men out of jail on Juneteenth, just in time for Father’s Day
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 20
Wet weather pattern on the way

Latest News

Loyd Hamilton and Roderick Collier
EBRSO arrests pair suspected in thefts of large amounts of electronics, cigarettes
Baton Rouge Police Department
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Plank Road
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Monet Drive.
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive