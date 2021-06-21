Ask the Expert
LHSAA secretly sanctions Catholic High

Catholic (BR) Bears
Catholic (BR) Bears(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High School in Baton Rouge has been sanctioned following a recruiting investigation by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).

Catholic High won the 2020 State Division I championship in football.

In a vast departure from prior practices, the LHSAA refuses to publicly discuss the sanctions it has levied against the affluent private school.

In the past, the LHSAA held news conferences to discuss sanctions against other area football programs including Southern Lab and McKinley High School.

While he would not confirm specifics of the Catholic High School (CHS) investigation, LHSAA President Eddie Bonine did tell WAFB-TV that Catholic High administrators have accepted the secretive LHSAA sanctions and do not plan to appeal.

”Any and all information surrounding this situation will come from CHS,” Bonine said Monday.

Bonine did add, however, that the sanctions against CHS do not include any post-season bans and no student athletes are being ordered to move or transfer back to “their zoned school of attendance.”

Catholic High administrators said they do not plan to discuss the sanctions with the media.

“We follow the LHSAA procedure of not discussing private situations involving member schools,” CHS spokesperson Ashley Davies said. “We respect this protocol and will abide by this practice,” her statement said.

Sources say the lengthy LHSAA probe revealed multiple rules violations committed by the Catholic High football program and its athletic department.

In particular, the LHSAA focused on alleged improper recruiting of players by the school.

Documents provided by a source to WAFB-TV show instances of Catholic High staff being instructed to scout specific middle school teams and youth organizations for potential recruits.

LHSAA rules strictly prohibit recruitment or attempted recruiting of students from other schools for athletic purposes.

”Athletic recruiting is defined as the use of undue influence and/or special inducement by anyone connected directly or indirectly with an LHSAA school in an attempt to encourage, induce, pressure, urge or entice a prospective student of any age to transfer to or retain a student at a school for the purpose of participating in interscholastic athletics,” the LHSAA rules state.

Former Catholic High head football coach Gabe Fertitta, who left the school after the 2020 championship for a college job in Louisville, Kentucky did not reply to a request for comment from WAFB-TV.

