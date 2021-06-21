Father’s Day actually looked normal this year

ASCENSION PARISH. (WAFB) - It was a nice day over in Ascension Parish at the Santa Maria Golf Course, for dads and their children to tee off and spend quality time together.

“We’re playing the father-son golf tournament out here at Santa Maria. I came in from Houston and they’re from Baton Rouge, so we came to play in the Father’s Day Tournament”, said Austin Eden who was playing with his dad.

“It’s great to have my son in for Father’s Day, my daughter is still in Houston, and I wish she was here playing to but maybe we’ll get her over here next year, it’s a great tournament”, said Austin’s dad Tim Eden.

Aside from the hot weather, spending time in mother nature, enjoying a few cold drinks, and playing on some beautiful greens that stretch for miles, is enough to make any dad happy.

“Well for me, it’s my love. I’ve got two boys and they both barely play so it’s an opportunity for them to come out here, it’s just a scramble so it’s fun”, said Bob Nelson who was also golfing with his son.

Because of COVID restrictions last year, most courses were temporarily shut down. But now that things are finally back to normal.

“Absolutely different, I don’t think we could play last time, right, with no carts out here or anything. So yes, it’s fantastic we’re really enjoying it”, said Bob Nelson.

“Due to COVID we couldn’t come out and play golf. I mean we’ve been playing together since I’ve been young. It’s nice to be able to come back in and have some resemblance of regular life back this year”, said Austin Eden.

And for dads and their kids, there’s nothing better than a little friendly competition.

“I love to get out with my dad, you know, and just spend some quality father-son time together”, said Bob Nelson’s son Jimmy.

“It’s great to just spend time together and do something we love to do”, said Austin Eden.

And some would say a bond like that is what Father’s Day is all about.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.