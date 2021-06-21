Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Father’s Day actually looked normal this year

Father's Day returns to normal.
Father's Day returns to normal.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH. (WAFB) - It was a nice day over in Ascension Parish at the Santa Maria Golf Course, for dads and their children to tee off and spend quality time together.

“We’re playing the father-son golf tournament out here at Santa Maria. I came in from Houston and they’re from Baton Rouge, so we came to play in the Father’s Day Tournament”, said Austin Eden who was playing with his dad.

“It’s great to have my son in for Father’s Day, my daughter is still in Houston, and I wish she was here playing to but maybe we’ll get her over here next year, it’s a great tournament”, said Austin’s dad Tim Eden.

Aside from the hot weather, spending time in mother nature, enjoying a few cold drinks, and playing on some beautiful greens that stretch for miles, is enough to make any dad happy.

“Well for me, it’s my love. I’ve got two boys and they both barely play so it’s an opportunity for them to come out here, it’s just a scramble so it’s fun”, said Bob Nelson who was also golfing with his son.

Because of COVID restrictions last year, most courses were temporarily shut down. But now that things are finally back to normal.

“Absolutely different, I don’t think we could play last time, right, with no carts out here or anything. So yes, it’s fantastic we’re really enjoying it”, said Bob Nelson.

“Due to COVID we couldn’t come out and play golf. I mean we’ve been playing together since I’ve been young. It’s nice to be able to come back in and have some resemblance of regular life back this year”, said Austin Eden.

And for dads and their kids, there’s nothing better than a little friendly competition.

“I love to get out with my dad, you know, and just spend some quality father-son time together”, said Bob Nelson’s son Jimmy.

“It’s great to just spend time together and do something we love to do”, said Austin Eden.

And some would say a bond like that is what Father’s Day is all about.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Multiple Organizations wait outside to welcome those a step closer to freedom.
Local nonprofit bails three men out of jail on Juneteenth, just in time for Father’s Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 20
Wet weather pattern on the way
According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at...
26-year-old woman dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD

Latest News

Future radar for Monday, June 21.
Rainy pattern to start the new week
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can register for lottery starting June 21
Louisiana Workforce Commission
Audit shows LWC paid more than $1 million to deceased individuals
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Monet Drive
Individuals can register to win $1M and other prizes for getting vaccine
Individuals can register to win $1M and other prizes for getting vaccine