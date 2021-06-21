EBRSO arrests pair suspected in thefts of large amounts of electronics, cigarettes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported two men have been arrested in connection with four business burglaries in which large amounts of electronics and cigarettes were stolen.

Deputies identified the suspects as Loyd Hamilton, 58, and Roderick Collier, 47. Both face burglary charges from EBRSO.

According to investigators, the burglaries happened on Plank Road near the intersection of Comite Drive in Baker, on Airline Highway between Scenic Highway and the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, and twice on Hooper Road near Foster Road in Baton Rouge.

They added detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department helped identify Hamilton as a suspect because his vehicle was linked to other business burglaries in BRPD’s jurisdiction.

EBRSO said it conducted surveillance on Hamilton’s vehicle and it was spotted leaving a business. They added Hamilton and Collier were inside the vehicle, along with several electronic items and multiple cartons of cigarettes.

Officials added additional charges from BRPD are pending.

