Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

EBRSO arrests pair suspected in thefts of large amounts of electronics, cigarettes

Loyd Hamilton and Roderick Collier
Loyd Hamilton and Roderick Collier(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported two men have been arrested in connection with four business burglaries in which large amounts of electronics and cigarettes were stolen.

Deputies identified the suspects as Loyd Hamilton, 58, and Roderick Collier, 47. Both face burglary charges from EBRSO.

According to investigators, the burglaries happened on Plank Road near the intersection of Comite Drive in Baker, on Airline Highway between Scenic Highway and the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, and twice on Hooper Road near Foster Road in Baton Rouge.

They added detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department helped identify Hamilton as a suspect because his vehicle was linked to other business burglaries in BRPD’s jurisdiction.

EBRSO said it conducted surveillance on Hamilton’s vehicle and it was spotted leaving a business. They added Hamilton and Collier were inside the vehicle, along with several electronic items and multiple cartons of cigarettes.

Officials added additional charges from BRPD are pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Multiple Organizations wait outside to welcome those a step closer to freedom.
Local nonprofit bails three men out of jail on Juneteenth, just in time for Father’s Day
Baton Rouge Police Department
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 20
Wet weather pattern on the way

Latest News

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Man dies while tubing on Amite River, LPSO confirms
Baton Rouge Police Department
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Plank Road
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Monet Drive.
Overnight shooting leaves 29-year-old dead on Monet Drive