Wet weather pattern on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of Tropical Depression Claudette, which is moving to the east coast, leftover moisture and energy will create an unstable atmosphere. Paired with daytime heating and onshore flow, we should see better than 50% chances of showers and storms starting today through midweek.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 20 (WAFB)

Father’s Day Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, both in the morning and afternoon, rain heavy at times, with highs in the upper 80s.

Today (tonight) will also mark the summer solstice, the official start of summer, at 10:30 at night, making Monday the first full day of summer.

The computer models are getting much more bullish with forecast rain amounts between now through Tuesday, with a general one to three inches of rain expected, but some models representing even more rain than that.

There is an excessive rain threat for Monday into Tuesday.

At this time, we don’t have any severe weather concerns, however, some storms today, tomorrow, and Tuesday could produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

