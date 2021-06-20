Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifies for Tokyo

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is headed to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the U.S. Title in the 100 meters. Richardson ran a blazing 10.86 at Hayward Field on Saturday, June 19.

Richardson is the fifth LSU sprinter to win a U.S. Title in the 100 meters joining Aleia Hobbs (2018), Muna Lee (2008). Sawn Sowell (1989), and Sheila Echols (1988).

The Dallas, Texas native will try and qualify for the 200 meters at the U.S. Trials with the first round beginning on Thursday, June 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 19
Tropical Storm Claudette moves out; scattered showers ahead
According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at...
26-year-old woman dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD
Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain
REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain

Latest News

LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain
REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade adds four-star guard for class of 2022