Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell

By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL (WVUE) -Residents in several Slidell neighborhoods saw their homes flood overnight as TS Claudette moved through the area dropping upwards of 9 to 10 inches of rain.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Slidell Police Dept. says most of the water has subsided along the major thoroughfare’s throughout the city.

A few low lying areas are still inundated with water and cannot be reached buy a regular vehicle.

SPD high water vehicles are available for emergencies and crews are currently clearing or have cleared approximately 40 to 50 flooded vehicles out of the roadways.

Last night/early Saturday morning, emergency crews had to rescue multiple people from their flooded cars, along with a woman who was on her way to the hospital, possibly going into labor.

Slidell Police are asking people to use caution when driving around.

There is still a lot of debris and stalled vehicles in the area. Water is still high in some neighborhoods. Citations will be issued for anybody who pushes water into a home or business

The French Branch Estates subdivision saw several inches of rain leading to flooding.

One Slidell resident who lives in French Branch Estate tells FOX 8 they woke up at 1 a.m. to a neighbor knocking on their door alerting them to rising water. By the time they left, there were four inches inside the home.

Brian Adam with emergency operations in Hancock County, Mississippi says low lying areas in Bay St. Louis, Kiln, Diamond Head, Waveland and Pearlington are still seeing flooding issues this morning.

He said they’ve had 16-17 high water rescues and a few people had to get on roofs.

He’s encouraging people to stay off the roads.

