Tropical Storm Claudette forms, makes landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We officially have Tropical Storm Claudette, as per the National Hurricane Center’s 4 a.m. tropical update.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 19 (WAFB)

The storm already made landfall as a minimal tropical storm in southeastern Louisiana, with max sustained winds at 45 mph and a minimum pressure of 1006 mb.

Needless to say, the weather impacts locally will be little, if any for the Baton Rouge area. We will be under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. today, due to wind gusts up to 30 mph along the outer periphery of this storm.

The motion is heading to the North-northeast at 10 mph and should continue to pull away from our area throughout the day.

Computer models and the futurecast keep in a chance of scattered showers and storms both today and Father’s Day, Sunday.

At this time, it’s difficult to say what time of day will be the better chance of wet weather. What we know for sure, is that neither day will be a washout, and your outdoor plans might actually be intact both days.

Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and the chance of precipitation is around 50% both days.

Looks like we dodged a bullet on this one!

