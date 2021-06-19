Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp has now wrapped up its fifth week of previewing Capital Region high school football teams with stop No. 25 on the tour being a visit to the Dutchtown Griffins.

Veteran, highly successful head coach Guy Mistretta is now entering his fifth year with the program.

Mistretta’s Griffins dealt with the challenges of COVID pretty well last season, finishing with a record of 6-2 and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

The Griffins played with two quarterbacks last season and those two guys will be competing for the starting spot again in 2021.

Senior Sean Winnfield started earlier in the 2020 season before junior Pierson Parent took over down the stretch. Regardless, Coach Mistretta says the competition is now wide-open again.

Dutchtown returns eight starters on the offensive side of the ball, including star senior running back Dylan Sampson. He is an electric runner and home run hitter, who just recently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

