New Orleans saw the brunt of Tropical Storm Claudette, Baton Rouge was spared

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Claudette is still barely holding on to its strength at 40 mph this afternoon.

Baton Rouge only saw a quarter of an inch of rain in the last 24 hours, while parts east of New Orleans to Slidell recorded 10-12 inches.

Flooding is a major issue there, while the Baton Rouge area has a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions.

Our rain chances will stay low the rest of the day and go down to zero at night.

However, we will still have a 50% chance of storms Sunday with leftover moisture and daytime heating.

Storms will be scattered so your Father’s Day plans should remain intact.

Most computer models show the chance of rain in the early afternoon both Sunday and Monday.

