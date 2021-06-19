Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

New Orleans saw the brunt of Tropical Storm Claudette, Baton Rouge was spared

By Jared Silverman
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Claudette is still barely holding on to its strength at 40 mph this afternoon.

Baton Rouge only saw a quarter of an inch of rain in the last 24 hours, while parts east of New Orleans to Slidell recorded 10-12 inches.

Areas east of New Orleans to Slidell recorded 10-12 inches of rain.
Areas east of New Orleans to Slidell recorded 10-12 inches of rain.(NWS New Orleans)

Flooding is a major issue there, while the Baton Rouge area has a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions.

Our rain chances will stay low the rest of the day and go down to zero at night.

However, we will still have a 50% chance of storms Sunday with leftover moisture and daytime heating.

Storms will be scattered so your Father’s Day plans should remain intact.

Most computer models show the chance of rain in the early afternoon both Sunday and Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at...
26-year-old woman dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD
Potential Tropical Cyclone 3
Tropical system approaches, most significant impacts stay east
Baton Rouge Police Department
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Officials say Darius Ellis has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Ford Street...
20-year-old arrested in connection with accidental shooting on Ford Street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 19
Tropical Storm Claudette moves out; scattered showers ahead

Latest News

Whisperwood Subdivision in Slidell saw several inches of rain as TS Claudette moved through the...
Tropical Storm Claudette leaves behind flooded homes in Slidell
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 19
Tropical Storm Claudette moves out; scattered showers ahead
Potential Tropical Cyclone 3
Tropical system approaches, most significant impacts stay east
Friday, June 18, 2021
6 P.M. Weather: Friday, June 18