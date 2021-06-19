Ask the Expert
Fire officials investigating arson case after car set on fire spread to apartment complex

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car that was intentionally set on fire was the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire around 2:31 a.m. in the 5400 block of Longfellow Drive June 19.

Once they arrived, firefighters found a car fully engulfed in flames and fire had already began to spread to a nearby apartment building, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the apartment fire out.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

