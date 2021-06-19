Ask the Expert
6 people shot, 2 dead in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting left two people dead and at least four others hurt Saturday.

According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., the shooting happened in a parking lot located in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard around 2:00 a.m June 19.

Police say there was an argument between unidentified individuals as a group of partygoers began to leave a concert at a venue nearby.

During the argument, multiple people began shooting, authorities say. A total of six victims were shot.

Police say Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20, died due to injuries sustained from gunfire.

The four other victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

