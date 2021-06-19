5 people shot, 2 dead in shooting at bar on Florida Boulevard, BRPD confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting at a local bar left two people dead and at least three others hurt early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., the shooting happened at Capital Park Bar and Grill located in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard around 2:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

