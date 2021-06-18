Tropical system approaches, most significant impacts stay east

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is still designated Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 as of 4 a.m. Friday. However, the National Hurricane Center notes that some increase in organization was noted overnight and the official forecast still calls for it to become Tropical Storm Claudette before making landfall along the Louisiana coast early on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 18 (WAFB)

Local Impacts

Rainfall

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 7 a.m. Sunday, but the lopsided nature of the approaching system means that most of the heavy rainfall will stay east of metro Baton Rouge. The greatest threat for heavy rainfall and flooding will be near and east of I-55 and extending through New Orleans to near Houma. Closer to Baton Rouge and for areas westward, it looks like most of us will end up with 2 inches of rainfall or less through the weekend.

Coastal Flooding

Coastal flooding will be a relatively minor issue, with water levels expected to increase 1-2 feet in areas surrounding Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas. Storm surge impacts will also be fairly limited, with peak surge values of 2-3 feet expected from parts of SE Louisiana eastward into the Florida Panhandle.

Severe Weather

As is typically the case, a few tornadoes will be possible today as rain bands associated with the system rotate ashore. The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather to account for this possibility.

Wind

Wind impacts will also be rather limited, especially for those of us closer to metro Baton Rouge. Farther east and southeast, some tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible. A Tropical Storm Warning extends from Intracoastal City eastward into the Florida Panhandle.

Looking Ahead

Off and on rains can be expected during the day on Saturday as the low moves inland, but overall impacts are expected to be fairly low in our local area. Sunday may see a slight uptick in rains as Gulf moisture surges inland on the back side of the low as it continues to pull away. Daily rain chances are posted at 60% from today through Sunday.

Good rain chances will continue into early next week as a cool front approaches from the north. It looks like we should transition back into more of a typical summertime pattern by the second half of next week, with a few afternoon storms each day and highs near 90°.

