SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Capitol Lions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coverage of prep football around south Louisiana continued with stop No. 24 for Sportsline Summer Camp on the short trip to Capitol High School.

There were a lot of quick sixes from the Lions in their 7-on-7 at Live Oak on Wednesday, June 16. One of those came in the first play of their contest against Central Private.

Ce’Vion Holliday showed off the cannon on a strike to Tyron Menville. Head coach Corey Brownfield could not be more ecstatic with what he is working with in his second season. Brownfield said they went from 17 kids at the start of last year to almost 60, not including freshmen.

The Lions went 2-4 in 2020, which was good enough for a playoff appearance. Now, it is just all about continuing to build on that Capitol pride.

