SPENDING SMARTER: Father’s Day gifts under $25

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, which means you’re running out of time to grab the perfect gift. BusinessInsider posted a list of great gift ideas for $25 or less as options to spoil Dad.

For dads who like coffee, consider a coffee subscription. A “bean box” costs less than $17. You could also grab a nice, insulated mug or coffee tin.

If your dad is into tech, there’s a 2-in-1 docking station on Amazon right now for less than $25. You can charge your phone and your smart watch at the same time.

You can find these gift ideas by clicking here.

Also, if you’re looking to score some deals this weekend, several major retailers announced they intend to challenge Amazon Prime Day by having sales of their own. Walmart’s Deals for Days sale starts Sunday, but the retailer has already released some deals this week.

Amazon Prime Day starts Monday, June 21.

