Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain

LSU Baseball
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Jim Schlossnagle have made a huge addition to their coaching staff according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. The Aggies are set to hire LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain.

He has set the past five seasons with the Tigers had recently had the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation that included Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews. Three of his past four recruiting classes have been ranked in the top five.

Cain was a former LSU pitcher and was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in November of 2016. Cain also serves as the third-base and outfielders coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at...
26-year-old woman dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Louisiana announces $1 million vaccine lottery
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3
Tropical system approaches, most significant impacts stay east
Business owners in Baton Rouge are stepping up and looking for solutions during a...
‘It’s hurting business, it’s hurting our city’ - Business owners trying to help find solutions to Baton Rouge crime

Latest News

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade adds four-star guard for class of 2022
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., K Cade York, and CB Eli Ricks have been named to the Walter Camp...
Stingley, York, Ricks named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team