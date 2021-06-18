Ask the Expert
One person dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD

Crash
Crash(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal car crash Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at Harding around 6:15 a.m. in reference to a reported crash.

At this time, the crash is believed to involve a single vehicle.

Police say the driver appears to have suffered fatal injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

