One person dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD
Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal car crash Friday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the department, police responded to the area of I-110 at Harding around 6:15 a.m. in reference to a reported crash.
At this time, the crash is believed to involve a single vehicle.
Police say the driver appears to have suffered fatal injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
