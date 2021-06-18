Next phase for Ascension Parish is a drainage plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nine-month moratorium on new development is set in place for Ascension Parish, now parish officials can start figuring out a plan to fix drainage issues.

For the next nine months, no developments will happen in Ascension Parish. During that time, parish officials say they’re working to fix drainage problems that have plagued homeowners. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment wanted more.

“Listen to me and watch what happens in nine months, that it’s a failure,” says Cointment.

However, some council members didn’t agree and believe a shorter timeframe would be better, while Cointment and a long line of speakers last night wanted a 12-month moratorium.

Now the administration is laying out its plans for the next nine months.

“We are going to submit our ideas, I am going to do my listening tour, I am going around the parish, I am going to take what the citizens say and I am going to delve, write down what it takes to do that. Then I am going to submit it to the citizens, so they can submit it to the council, but this their baby,” adds Cointment.

Councilmember Aaron Lawler says they are going to hold each other accountable, Cointment is supposed to have a game plan by seven months, and for the last two months, the council will discuss the plan and see what can be done.

“When you talk about drainage plans, and what we are going to do we are looking more at how houses are built and the regulations surrounding the subdivisions that should go into effect if this goes as plan within 12 months. Then any new subdivision after that will have to abide by those rules,” says Lawler.

Lawler adds he and another council member will look into their own districts to see if there are even more localized solutions.

The parish president and council did agree on one thing last night that they will dredge the canals in the parish if there is a state of emergency.

