Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Ford Street

Officials say Darius Ellis has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Ford Street Thursday night.
Officials say Darius Ellis has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Ford Street Thursday night.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old man was killed in connection to a shooting on Ford Street June 17.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Ford Street, near Plank Road Thursday night.

Investigators have identified the victim as Israel Crockett, 20.

Officials say Darius Ellis has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Ellis is facing negligent homicide charges, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

